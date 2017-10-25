Back to Main page
Unidentified gunmen open fire at police crew at spa resort in Caucasus

World
October 25, 20:54 UTC+3

One of the attackers was eliminated

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Unknown gunmen opened fire at a police crew in the North Caucasian spa resort of Yessentuki on Wednesday, wounding two officers, a spokesperson for the Stavropol territory Interior Department told TASS.

One of the attackers was eliminated.

"A police patrol crew in Yessentuki stopped two men for an ID check during a street patrol mission, and the latter individuals opened fire at them," he said. "In the course of the incident, two police officers received wounds and were taken to hospital."

While one of the attackers was killed, the other managed to make a getaway from the scene.

