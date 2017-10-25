Unidentified gunmen open fire at police crew at spa resort in Caucasus

Russian TV host aspiring to presidency says Crimea’s status is to be discussedRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 25, 21:29
Tretiak says it's impossible to imagine 2018 Olympic Ice Hockey competition without RussiaSport October 25, 20:59
Putin says he discussed possible deployment of UN mission in Ukraine with SteinmeierRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 25, 19:35
Belarus and Russia sign contract on battery of Tor-M2 air defense missile systemsMilitary & Defense October 25, 19:25
First-ever Military Transport Aviation drills with 5,500 paratroopers kick off in RussiaMilitary & Defense October 25, 18:23
Luzhniki Stadium fit to welcome 78,000 spectators at Russia-Argentina football friendlySport October 25, 18:14
Saakashvili files lawsuit against Ukrainian Migration ServiceWorld October 25, 17:51
UK public bombarded by media blitz that Russia swayed Brexit — ambassadorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 25, 17:42
Putin hopes Steinmeier’s visit will boost Russia-Germany tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 25, 17:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Unknown gunmen opened fire at a police crew in the North Caucasian spa resort of Yessentuki on Wednesday, wounding two officers, a spokesperson for the Stavropol territory Interior Department told TASS.
One of the attackers was eliminated.
"A police patrol crew in Yessentuki stopped two men for an ID check during a street patrol mission, and the latter individuals opened fire at them," he said. "In the course of the incident, two police officers received wounds and were taken to hospital."
While one of the attackers was killed, the other managed to make a getaway from the scene.