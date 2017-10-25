Xi Jinping re-elected General Secretary of the Communist Party of China

Sea phase of international Indra-2017 exercise begins in Russia’s Far EastMilitary & Defense October 25, 7:52
BEIJING, October 25. /TASS/. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China re-elected Xi Jinping to the post of the party’s General Secretary on Wednesday, a TASS correspondent reported.
He was also re-elected as the chairman of the Central Military Commission
Xi Jinping also holds the post of the country’s president.