Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Xi Jinping re-elected General Secretary of the Communist Party of China

World
October 25, 7:35 UTC+3 BEIJING

He was also re-elected as the chairman of the Central Military Commission

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, October 25. /TASS/. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China re-elected Xi Jinping to the post of the party’s General Secretary on Wednesday, a TASS correspondent reported.

He was also re-elected as the chairman of the Central Military Commission

Xi Jinping also holds the post of the country’s president.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
2
Cristiano Ronaldo says Russia is his lucky country
3
Moscow-based Group-IB finds way to stop BadRabbit ransomware
4
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
5
Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020
6
Russian defense minister, Philippine president attend ceremony to receive Russian weapons
7
Xi Jinping re-elected General Secretary of the Communist Party of China
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама