EU governments make various proposals on Crimea sanctions — German president

World
October 25, 1:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman said on October 10 that Crimea’s reunification with Russia was already an "accomplished fact"

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Czech president Milos Zeman’s proposal about Russia paying a "compensation" for Crimea to Ukraine is among various proposals voiced by EU leaders on the issue, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in an interview with Russia’s Kommersant daily.

"This is not the only proposal regarding our future approach to the sanctions: various initiatives are being voiced by governments in Europe," Steinmeier said, commenting on Zeman’s idea. "However, international agreements will remain a benchmark for everything. They will remain in force".

President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman said on October 10 that Crimea’s reunification with Russia was already an "accomplished fact" and any Ukraine’s attempts to return the Black Sea peninsula would trigger a European war. The Czech leader added that Russia could pay compensation to Ukraine "in financial form or in oil and gas." He said that if Ukraine disagrees, it would mean a "European war."

Commenting on the proposal, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Crimea’s accession to Russia was legitimate and ruled out any kind of compensation for Ukraine.

