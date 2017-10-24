Post-Soviet security bloc points to growing IS activities in Afghanistan

Russia's top prosecutor asks US attorney general to explore rationale for Magnitsky ActRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 24, 15:46
Russian-Indian development of 5th-generation fighter jet goes according to planMilitary & Defense October 24, 15:17
Russia’s National Guard to start issuing licenses to private investigatorsSociety & Culture October 24, 15:08
Russian economy overcomes stagnation — PutinBusiness & Economy October 24, 14:28
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south borderMilitary & Defense October 24, 13:56
Ukrainian Jews point to Poroshenko’s Nazi photo blunder on TwitterWorld October 24, 13:51
Russian ‘It Girl’ candidate wants to change the rules of the game in 2018 electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 24, 13:42
Moscow court arrests radio host’s attacker for two monthsSociety & Culture October 24, 13:37
Kremlin urges public to avoid tinging Ekho Moskvy attack with political intrigueRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 24, 13:18
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The working group on Afghanistan set up under the Foreign Ministers’ Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has come to the conclusion that the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) and other terrorist groups are stepping up their activities in Afghanistan, CSTO Spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov said on Tuesday.
"On October 24, Moscow hosted a meeting of the working group on Afghanistan established under the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council," he said. "The parties discussed issues related to the military, political and humanitarian situation in the country, as well as security threats that the CSTO member states might face. The group has come to the conclusion that the ISIL [the former name of the IS - TASS] and other terror groups are stepping up their activities in Afghanistan," he pointed out adding that instability had a tendency to spread from the country’s southern regions to the north. According to Zainetdinov, there was a growing threat that extremism and terrorism will be exported to the CSTO’s area of responsibility.