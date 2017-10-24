Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Post-Soviet security bloc points to growing IS activities in Afghanistan

World
October 24, 15:17 UTC+3

Instability has a tendency to spread from the country’s southern regions to the north, the CSTO spokesman said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The working group on Afghanistan set up under the Foreign Ministers’ Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has come to the conclusion that the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) and other terrorist groups are stepping up their activities in Afghanistan, CSTO Spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov said on Tuesday.

Read also

Russian defense minister warns situation in Afghanistan worsening

"On October 24, Moscow hosted a meeting of the working group on Afghanistan established under the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council," he said. "The parties discussed issues related to the military, political and humanitarian situation in the country, as well as security threats that the CSTO member states might face. The group has come to the conclusion that the ISIL [the former name of the IS - TASS] and other terror groups are stepping up their activities in Afghanistan," he pointed out adding that instability had a tendency to spread from the country’s southern regions to the north. According to Zainetdinov, there was a growing threat that extremism and terrorism will be exported to the CSTO’s area of responsibility.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Philippines sign contract for delivery of RPG-7B grenade launchers
2
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
3
Russian economy overcomes stagnation — Putin
4
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
5
Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020
6
Regiment of S-400 to enter duty in Sevastopol in February 2018
7
US agents deny Russian diplomats access to remove archive from San Francisco consulate
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама