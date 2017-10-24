Ukrainian Jews point to Poroshenko’s Nazi photo blunder on Twitter

Ukrainian Jews point to Poroshenko’s Nazi photo blunder on TwitterWorld October 24, 13:51
Russian ‘It Girl’ candidate wants to change the rules of the game in 2018 electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 24, 13:42
Moscow court arrests radio host’s attacker for two monthsSociety & Culture October 24, 13:37
Kremlin urges public to avoid tinging Ekho Moskvy attack with political intrigueRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 24, 13:18
Press review: Iraq, Russia to deepen ties and Syrian opposition, Damascus eye direct talksPress Review October 24, 13:00
Regiment of S-400 to enter duty in Sevastopol in February 2018Military & Defense October 24, 12:51
Serbian defense chief blasts US ‘ultimatum’ to choose between Russia or WestWorld October 24, 12:49
Russia to increase gas production by 12%, coal by 6% in 2017Business & Economy October 24, 12:47
Russia, Philippines sign contract for delivery of RPG-7B grenade launchersMilitary & Defense October 24, 12:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, October 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has committed a gross blunder by tweeting a photo that has angered the head of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee. On October 21, the day when Nazi collaborators and pro-Nazi nationalists (OUN-URA - outlawed in Russia) began to be deported from Ukraine’s western regions in 1947, Poroshenko tweeted a post reading "We remember" and coupled it with a photo ostensibly showing a group of such deportees.
The Director of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee, Eduard Dolinsky, has said on his Facebook that the photo has nothing to do with the events Poroshenko was referring to. In reality it was taken in Lodz, Poland, in 1942, from where the Nazis were sending Jews to death camps.
To explain why he was certain Poroshenko’s post was a huge mistake, Dolinsky published the original photograph, kept at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.
Сьогодні 70-ті роковини масової депортації населення західноукраїнських областей до Сибіру і північних регіонів колишнього СРСР— Петро Порошенко (@poroshenko) 21 October 2017
Пам'ятаймо pic.twitter.com/PtoFa1DJzR
Despite the obvious mistake Poroshenko’s tweet is still open for viewing.