Ukrainian Jews point to Poroshenko’s Nazi photo blunder on Twitter

KIEV, October 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has committed a gross blunder by tweeting a photo that has angered the head of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee. On October 21, the day when Nazi collaborators and pro-Nazi nationalists (OUN-URA - outlawed in Russia) began to be deported from Ukraine’s western regions in 1947, Poroshenko tweeted a post reading "We remember" and coupled it with a photo ostensibly showing a group of such deportees.

The Director of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee, Eduard Dolinsky, has said on his Facebook that the photo has nothing to do with the events Poroshenko was referring to. In reality it was taken in Lodz, Poland, in 1942, from where the Nazis were sending Jews to death camps.

To explain why he was certain Poroshenko’s post was a huge mistake, Dolinsky published the original photograph, kept at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.

Сьогодні 70-ті роковини масової депортації населення західноукраїнських областей до Сибіру і північних регіонів колишнього СРСР



Пам'ятаймо pic.twitter.com/PtoFa1DJzR — Петро Порошенко (@poroshenko) 21 October 2017

Despite the obvious mistake Poroshenko’s tweet is still open for viewing.