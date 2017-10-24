Back to Main page
Ukrainian Jews point to Poroshenko’s Nazi photo blunder on Twitter

World
October 24, 13:51 UTC+3 KIEV

Despite the obvious mistake, Poroshenko’s tweet has not been deleted

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

© Mikhail Palinchak/Press Office of the President of Ukraine/TASS

KIEV, October 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has committed a gross blunder by tweeting a photo that has angered the head of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee. On October 21, the day when Nazi collaborators and pro-Nazi nationalists (OUN-URA - outlawed in Russia) began to be deported from Ukraine’s western regions in 1947, Poroshenko tweeted a post reading "We remember" and coupled it with a photo ostensibly showing a group of such deportees.

The Director of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee, Eduard Dolinsky, has said on his Facebook that the photo has nothing to do with the events Poroshenko was referring to. In reality it was taken in Lodz, Poland, in 1942, from where the Nazis were sending Jews to death camps.

To explain why he was certain Poroshenko’s post was a huge mistake, Dolinsky published the original photograph, kept at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.

Despite the obvious mistake Poroshenko’s tweet is still open for viewing.

Persons
Pyotr Poroshenko
