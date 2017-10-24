One-year-old child from Russia drowns in Florida — newspaper

CBP: Hermitage Capital’s Browder has right to enter USWorld October 24, 3:56
NEW YORK, October 24. /TASS/. A one-year-old child of a Russian couple drowned in the US city of Trinity (Florida), the Tampa Bay Times reported.
The parents, Russian citizens, visiting family, were at a birthday party when they found their little son in a spa near a pool at the house. The boy was taken to St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa, where he died.
The police called the death an apparent accident and suspect no foul play, the newspaper said.
"The consular department of the embassy has not received any information from the US party about the accident," an official with the Russian Embassy in Washington told TASS.