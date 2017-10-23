Council of Europe to discuss Russia’s participation in PACE

Mancini unlikely to drop Russia’s Zenit for West Ham — Italian ex-striker VialliSport October 23, 20:05
Volkswagen and Daimler inspected in European Commission’s antimonopoly probesBusiness & Economy October 23, 19:40
Baltic Fleet corvettes on long-distance voyage pass through English ChannelMilitary & Defense October 23, 18:56
South Korean chain to open 33 movie theaters in MoscowBusiness & Economy October 23, 18:41
Russian MP blasts Riga’s educational language reform ploy as ‘linguistic genocide’World October 23, 18:28
Collector robbed of masterpieces by top Russian artists worth over half a million dollarsSociety & Culture October 23, 18:04
Russian expert calls Trump's decicion to quit UNESCO irresponsibleWorld October 23, 18:03
Russian anti-doping agency’s chief says all WADA’s reinstatement criteria metSport October 23, 17:50
Russia to focus on environmental problems at UN AssemblySociety & Culture October 23, 17:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PARIS, October 23. /TASS/. The Council of Europe plans to use the time prior to New Year’s to conduct negotiations on Russia’s participation in the work of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Spokesperson for the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Daniel Holtgen, told TASS.
"Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland’s talks in Moscow were held in a positive atmosphere. We believe that is not the right time now for making conjectures. It is time to continue constructive dialogue with a view to finding a solution to the problem," the representative said.
"The situation is clear. We now need to tackle the issue of Russia’s participation in PACE. We have until the end of this year, there is some time for holding other meetings and discussions between our Russian colleagues and members of the Parliamentary Assembly," Holtgen said.
He stressed that the current situation is "not so bad." "The issue remains open, but it is clear that a solution can be found. We are always in a state of dialogue with Russia," he noted.
"The secretary general was in Moscow. However, we must talk at the Parliamentary Assembly’s level as well. But that’s PACE’s responsibility," the spokesman noted. According to Holtgen, "no official visit by PACE’s delegation is planned at the moment.".