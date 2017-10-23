Council of Europe to discuss Russia’s participation in PACE

PARIS, October 23. /TASS/. The Council of Europe plans to use the time prior to New Year’s to conduct negotiations on Russia’s participation in the work of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Spokesperson for the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Daniel Holtgen, told TASS.

"Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland’s talks in Moscow were held in a positive atmosphere. We believe that is not the right time now for making conjectures. It is time to continue constructive dialogue with a view to finding a solution to the problem," the representative said.

"The situation is clear. We now need to tackle the issue of Russia’s participation in PACE. We have until the end of this year, there is some time for holding other meetings and discussions between our Russian colleagues and members of the Parliamentary Assembly," Holtgen said.

He stressed that the current situation is "not so bad." "The issue remains open, but it is clear that a solution can be found. We are always in a state of dialogue with Russia," he noted.

"The secretary general was in Moscow. However, we must talk at the Parliamentary Assembly’s level as well. But that’s PACE’s responsibility," the spokesman noted. According to Holtgen, "no official visit by PACE’s delegation is planned at the moment.".