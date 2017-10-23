Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Expert warns cyberterrorism may grow and take new forms

World
October 23, 16:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Islamic State should not underestimated, the expert says

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/MALTE CHRISTIANS

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Cybercrimes will be growing, and telephone terrorism is just start of their manifestation, experts say.

"What happened with telephone terrorism is the start of what terrorists may further invent. This is a very serious problem. I assume that with development of the internet and appearance of closed messengers it will be necessary to use weapons to deal with only one out of 10 terror attacks, while the other nine will be tackled sitting in front of a computer," Vice President of the International Association of Veterans of the Alpha Counter-Terror Unit Alexei Filatov said at a press conference on Monday.

Read also
Russia's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu

Russia's defense chief to mobilize new cyber army

He stressed that terrorism should not necessarily be based on Islam.

"I would not narrow terrorism down to Islamic State (IS, a terror organization, outlawed in Russia). One should understand that terrorism does not mean Muslims. Any forces may resort to terrorism, including our Slavic people, and people of any confession, in an effort to solve some of their problems," he stressed.

One should not underestimate IS, Goncharov said.

"If we see Islamic State as a crowd of hoodlums, that’s not so. There are very serious and tech savvy people in IS, and I think that cybercrimes conducted by them will be growing," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Terrorism Cyber security
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Baltic Fleet corvettes on long-distance voyage pass through English Channel
2
Russian defense contractor delivers second regiment set of S-400 missile systems
3
Putin sacks Russian deputy foreign minister
4
Russian banks learn to expose terrorists by their financial conduct
5
Russian expert has misgivings about Amber Room discovery near Dresden
6
Russian Communist leader blasts Sobchak’s ‘farcical’ presidential bid as ‘cheap show’
7
Coalition wants Raqqa to be a Syrian center beyond Assad’s control — Russian senator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама