Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Veneto’s autonomy referendum will be ‘first step’ towards independence — council member

World
October 23, 15:58 UTC+3 ROME

A similar referendum was also held on October 22 in the neighboring Lombardia, where 95% of citizens voted in favor of the autonomy

Share
1 pages in this article

ROME, October 23. /TASS/. The autonomy referendum in Veneto, backed by 98% out of more than 2 million voters, has generated euphoria in Italy’s northeastern region, a member of the regional council and one of supporters of the autonomy project, Luciano Sandona, told TASS.

"I have never seen this euphoria before. Finally, people started to believe that some changes can really occur. In some provinces, the voter turnout exceeded 70%, and the overall turnout figure would have been at least 10% higher if Veneto’s citizens could vote while abroad," Sandona said.

Read also
Veneto Governor Luca Zaia

Italy's Veneto to fight against sanctions policy towards Russia

The politician stressed that Veneto won’t be another "Catalonia." "We have had a true democratic process, in line with the law. You will see that in 10 years we will move closer to independence. This is only the first step," he said.

According to Sandona, Rome will be worse than Madrid during the negotiations, which regional authorities should launch with the government as envisaged by the constitution.

Veneto Governor Luca Zaia is expected to submit a bill on autonomy to the regional council on Monday, and later the document will be sent to Rome for consideration. The governor told TASS that Veneto would also demand keeping 9/10 of tax levies. The issue on fiscal autonomy is expected to be a major bone of contention with the central government.

In comments that the talks on autonomy may be launched with the government without any referendum, the regional authorities said now they have an important leverage, namely a broad popular consensus.

A similar referendum was also held on Sunday in the neighboring Lombardia, where 95% of citizens voted in favor of the autonomy. The voter turnout there hardly exceeded 40%, despite the simplified procedure of e-voting, which took place in Italy for the first time.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin sacks Russian deputy foreign minister
2
Russia expects US to clarify its new policy on Syria
3
Russian Defense Ministry compares US coalition bombing of Raqqa to destruction of Dresden
4
Press review: Iran may rock Turkish Stream’s boat and how Russia-US ties sway Poland
5
Russian defense contractor delivers second regiment set of S-400 missile systems
6
Lavrov calls for stopping terrorists’ migration elsewhere after defeat in Syria, Iraq
7
International balance of forces in Syria after Raqqa’s liberation unclear yet — expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама