Nicosia values Moscow’s position on Cypriot settlement, president says

NICOSIA, October 23. /TASS/. Nicosia appreciates Moscow’s support of its efforts to reach a settlement of the Cyprus problem, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said in an interview with TASS ahead of his visit to Moscow.

"First and foremost, I would like to reiterate our deep appreciation for the strong support of the Government of the Russian Federation in our efforts to end the unacceptable status quo and reunite our country and its people, in line with the relevant UN Council Resolutions, EU law, values and principles, the High - Level Agreements between the leaders of the two communities and the Joint Declaration of February 11, 2014," the president said.

Anastasiades said the government plans to continue talks on settling the long-running conflict to achieve a comprehensive and viable agreement that will unite the divided island. The president also calls for increasing the UN Security Council’s role in solving the Cypriot issue.

Cyprus has been divided into two parts since 1974 after Turkey’s invasion of the northern part of the island that followed a state coup staged by supporters of Cyprus’ unification with Greece. As a result of combat operations, Turkey won control of about 37% of the island’s territory.

The Cypriot president is beginning his official visit to Russia on Monday. On the same day, he is scheduled to meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, and his talks with President Vladimir Putin are due to Tuesday.