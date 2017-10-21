Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

NATO rejects media claims alliance unable of quick deployment

World
October 21, 13:01 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

Spiegel wrote, that the transport infrastructures in the European member countries are weak and unable to provide for a quick deployment of forces across the alliance’s territory in case of a conflict

Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, October 21. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization rejected claims published in Germany’s Spiegel the NATO forces are unable of quick deployment and relocation across Europe. NATO Spokesperson Oana Lungescu told TASS on Saturday "NATO forces are more ready and able to deploy than at any time in decades."

On Friday evening, Spiegel wrote, referring to NATO’s secret report, that the transport infrastructures in the European member countries (which have the most dense transport system in the world) are weak and unable to provide for a quick deployment of forces across the alliance’s territory in case of a conflict.

In response to a request to comment on the material, Lungescu said, "We do not comment on alleged leaks. NATO is the strongest alliance in the world because it's been able to adapt for almost 70 years."

"Responding to a more challenging security environment, NATO is implementing the biggest reinforcement of its collective defense since the end of the Cold War. This includes deploying four multinational battlegroups to the east of the Alliance, including the one led by Germany in Lithuania, and tripling the size of the NATO Response Force (to about 25,000 personnel - TASS), with a new 5,000-strong quick reaction force at its core," she said. "NATO forces are more ready and able to deploy than at any time in decades."

At the same time, according to TASS sources, some of the NATO member states, including in East Europe, have launched a campaign for organization of the so-called military Schengen to allow easier border formalities in relocation of foreign personnel and equipment across borders of European countries. This initiative aims, among others, at allowing convenient, free and smooth relocation across Europe of the US detachments.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian defense contractor developing new heavy helicopter prototype
2
US accusations of Iran on JCPOA is inner process, not affecting deal - EU
3
India concerned contradictions with US pushing Russia toward China, says expert
4
Russia stands by promise to deliver six MiG-29 fighter jets to Serbia
5
Ka-52 helicopter to be armed with new defense system
6
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
7
Russian ultra-high frequency guns are now ‘the real thing,’ developer asserts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама