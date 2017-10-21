Back to Main page
Ruining JCPOA would mean collapse on non-proliferation regime - Iran's deputy minister

World
October 21, 12:04 updated at: October 21, 12:08 UTC+3

Iran's obligation not to develop nuclear weapon is termless, Abbas Araghchi said

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Failing of the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program would mean a collapse of the non-proliferation regime, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the Moscow non-proliferation conference on Saturday.

"If the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is failed, it would mean a collapse of the non-proliferation regime, of NPT," he said.

Iran’s obligation not to develop or buy nuclear weapons is termless, he said.

"Our deal provides for non-proliferation and at the same time respects fully Iran’s rights for use of the nuclear energy for peaceful purposes," he said. "The document’s ban for Iran on having nuclear weapons is termless. Iran confirms - under no conditions and never would it develop, buy or aspire buying nuclear weapons. This is Iran’s permanent, termless obligation.".

Without involvement of the US, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program will collapse, he said.

"My personal view is that without the US the entire deal will collapse," he said.

