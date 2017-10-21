Back to Main page
US accusations of Iran on JCPOA is inner process, not affecting deal - EU

World
October 21, 11:07 updated at: October 21, 12:06 UTC+3

Secretary general of the European External Action Service Helga Schmid will visit Iran to discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and energy issues

Share
MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The claims by the US President Donald Trump Iran is not observing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the nuclear program is a consequence of the US inner political situation and cannot influence implementation of the agreement, secretary general of the European External Action Service, Helga Schmid, told the Moscow non-proliferation conference on Saturday.

Trump's statements cannot affect JCPOA as they are caused by the inner political situation in the US, she said.

Schmid will visit Iran to discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and energy issues, she said.

She said, she planned to discuss with counterparts in Tehran the JCPOA and the energy issues.

Iran’s missiles are not a subject of discussions on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, this issue should be discussed in a different format, secretary general of the European External Action Service said.

"Iran’s ballistic missiles are not a part of the JCPOA, discussions of this issue should be in different formats," she said.

The EU has certain fears about the Iranian missiles, and this issue causes concerns about stability in the region, she added. According to her, Iran’s ballistic missiles do not comply with resolutions of the UN Security Council, and thus the issue should be discussed, though outside the Sextet format.

The deal on Iran’s nuclear program was reached between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s new strategy against Teheran. Thus, it says that the United States will seek to offset Iran’s destabilizing influence and will call on the international community to get consolidated to exert pressure on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC, Iran's most powerful security and military organization). Apart from that, the US blacklisted the IRGC as an organization supporting terrorism.

