Ambassador vows to encourage travel between Russia, US

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has said he will encourage opportunities for Russian nationals’ trips to the United States and US citizens’ to Russia. A video of his speech at a meeting of the US Embassy staff was posted on the embassy’s Facebook page on Friday.
"I will continue to do my best to encourage travel between our people," he stressed. The diplomat noted that he is determined to promote exchange programs between the two countries, cultural diplomacy, US business projects and "support the needs of American citizens."
"And I promise to you that I will speak honestly and plainly about our differences and I will project American values and interests in all that I do," he added.
After Moscow’s proposal to cut the US diplomatic staff, the United States decided to suspend issuing nonimmigrant visas in Russia until September 1. Visa operations resumed on September 1 but only in the Embassy in Moscow.