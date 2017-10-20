Back to Main page
No alternative to Iran nuclear deal — Rosatom

World
October 20, 17:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The deal on Iran’s nuclear program was reached between Iran and six international mediators on July 14, 2015

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, is effective, there is no alternative to it, Russian state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom’s Deputy Director General Nikolai Spassky said at the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference on Friday.

"This conference is a very favorable chance to send a clear, authoritative signal that the JCPOA is a live, valid document," he said. "Certainly, the document is not perfect, but it has no alternative."

Read also

Lavrov comments on US decision on Iran nuclear deal

The deal on Iran’s nuclear program was reached between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s new strategy against Tehran. Thus, it says that the United States will seek to offset Iran’s destabilizing influence and will call on the international community to get consolidated to exert pressure on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC, Iran's most powerful security and military organization). Apart from that, the US blacklisted the IRGC as an organization supporting terrorism.

