NATO-Russia Council meeting scheduled for October 26

World
October 20, 14:36 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

The last meeting was held in July

BRUSSELS, October 20. /TASS/. A meeting of the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) at ambassadorial level is set for October 26, the NATO press service told TASS on Friday, denying thus foreign media reports released in September, quoting unidentified sources, that the West-2017 drills had brought the Council’s operation to a halt.

NATO Spokesperson Oana Lungescu

Alliance denies media reports on suspension of NATO-Russia Council

"A meeting of the NATO-Russia Council at ambassadorial level is scheduled for 26 October 2017 at NATO Headquarters in Brussels," a NATO official stressed.

As a diplomatic source earlier reported, the next Council meeting in Brussels will focus on military transparency and incidents prevention in Europe, as well as organization of massive exercises, both by Russia and NATO, and the Ukrainian issues.

The last NRC meeting was held on July 13, 2017, during which the Russian side held a briefing for the NATO military on the plans for the Russian-Belarusian strategic maneuvers "West-2017" carried out this September.

Companies
NATO
