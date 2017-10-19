South Korean diplomat to visit Moscow to discuss North Korea

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Director General for North Korean nuclear affairs at the South Korean Foreign Ministry Lee Sang-hwa will visit Moscow to discuss the possibility of resuming the six-party talks on North Korea and participate in the Moscow Conference on Non-Proliferation, scheduled to be held on October 19-21, an informed diplomatic source told TASS on Thursday.

"The South Korean Director General for North Korean nuclear affairs Lee Sang-hwa will visit Moscow to take part in the conference on non-proliferation that will be held on October 19-21. The diplomat also plans to discuss the possibility of resuming the six-party talks on North Korea’s nuclear issue," the source said.

Lee Sang-hwa is the head of the South Korean delegation to the six-party talks.

The six-party talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, involving the DPRK, South Korea, Japan, China, Russia and the United States, were suspended in 2008 at Pyongyang’s initiative. After the situation on the peninsula deteriorated, a number of countries, including Russia and South Korea, called for resuming the six-party negotiations.