Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN Secretary General calls to speed up preparations for new round of talks on Syria

World
October 19, 8:12 UTC+3 UN

Special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said earlier he plans to resume discussions between the delegations of Damascus and the opposition no later than early November

Share
1 pages in this article

UN, October, 19. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has instructed his special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura to intensify efforts to convene a new round of negotiations between Damascus and the opposition, the UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Read also

What is going on with Syria's Raqqa

According to him, the UN head "continues to closely monitor" the situation in the Syrian city of Raqqa, where an operation is under way against the militants of the Islamic State and calls on the participants of military conflict to protect civilians.

The next round of inter-Syrian negotiations in Geneva was planned to be held in August.

De Mistura said earlier, he plans to resume discussions between the delegations of Damascus and the opposition no later than early November.

On Wednesday, the special envoy of the UN Secretary General held talks in Moscow with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The two discussed the prospects of transition from the stage of creation of zones of de-escalation in Syria "to a more stable political settlement in Syria.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
2
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
3
Russia’s space agency to create near-Moon platform jointly with NASA
4
Moscow hopes Kiev not to use protests at parliament for escalation in Donbass
5
Putin, Valdai Club experts to discuss current international conflicts
6
Russian journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak says she plans to run for president
7
US withdrawal from UNESCO price to pay for discrimination against Israel — UN ambassador
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама