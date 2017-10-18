Eleven detained following clashes outside Verkhovna Rada

Russian journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak says she plans to run for presidentRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 18, 19:08
KIEV, October 18. /TASS/. Eleven protesters were detained following clashes outside the Verkhovna Rada [parliament] on Wednesday, the press service of the Ukrainian police said in a statement.
"Following clashes outside the Rada building, eleven people were taken to police stations," the statement reads. According to the press service, clashes between protesters and police sparked after law enforcers had taken back some of the shields stolen from the National Guard members on Tuesday.
Three of the detained people have already been identified and released, the press service added.