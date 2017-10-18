Mexico’s Gabriela Cuevas Barron elected new IPU president

ST. PETERSBURG, October 18./TASS/. Mexico’s Gabriela Cuevas Barron has become a new president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). She was elected by a majority of votes on Wednesday at the 137th IPU assembly, replacing Saber Hossain Chowdhury from Bangladesh.

"Gabriela Cuevas Barron has become the 29th IPU President," Chowdhury announced the secret vote results. The new IPU president was supported by 287 votes.

Apart from Barron, who heads the Mexican Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, Uruguay’s Ivonne Passada’s candidacy was also studied.

The IPU head is elected for a three-year term.

Head of the Federation Council’s Committee for International Affairs Konstantin Kosachev became the IPU first vice president. "Let us congratulate him on appointment to this high position," Chowdhury said, noting that the first vice president of the executive committee will have to "replace the IPU chairman in her absence."

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is the oldest (founded in 1889) and one of the most authoritative and influential international parliamentary organizations, which includes 173 countries as members and 11 interparliamentary unions as associated members.