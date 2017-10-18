Back to Main page
US Department of State notes significant success of Syrian ceasefire

World
October 18, 8:48 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The agreement to create a de-escalation zone in southwestern Syria was reached by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hamburg on July 7

WASHINGTON, October 18. /TASS/. The ceasefire in southwestern Syria, brokered by the Russian and US presidents in Hamburg on July 7, was a success that allowed helping many Syrians, US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters on Tuesday.

Russia's top diplomat calls on US to clarify coalition's behavior in Syria

She added that the United States expects to keep searching for areas of cooperation with Moscow.

"That ceasefire has allowed coalition partners to go in there in that area, where the fighting has by and large stopped, and help bring in humanitarian assistance, and that is huge," the spokesperson said.

"When we look at our overall relationship with the country of Russia, one of the things we intend to do is look for areas where we can see eye-to-eye. And where we can see eye-to-eye is defeating ISIS [terrorist group, outlawed in Russia - TASS]," the US official continued.

"And so that ceasefire has been successful, and we hope that it will continue to be so," she added.

The agreement to create a de-escalation zone in southwestern Syria was reached by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hamburg on July 7. In line with the agreement, the ceasefire was declared in the provinces of Daraa, Quneitra and As Suwayda starting from July 9.

Syrian conflict
