Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal possible — Russian senator

World
October 18, 0:07 UTC+3 SOCHI
Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. The United States’ withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal is quite a realistic scenario, especially after the Congress, which utterly negative about the agreement, joins the discussion, a Russian senator said on Tuesday.

"It (the US’ withdrawal from the Iran deal - TASS) cannot be excluded after such statements. The question when and how it will be done," Sergei Kislyak, Russia’s former ambassador to the United States and now a member of the Federation Council upper parliament house, told journalists on the sidelines of the 14th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"However we still hope it will not come to actual steps on physical withdrawal from the deal," he said. "Although the situation is very difficult, especially in relations with the Congress which is strongly negative about ay agreements with Iran."

According to Kislyak, the general situation around the Iran nuclear deal has taken a highly negative turn. "The Iran nuclear deal is not an US-Iranian agreement, it is a multilateral agreement endorsed by the United Nations Security Council and enjoying a special status," he noted.

On October 13, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s new strategy against Teheran. Thus, it says that the United States will seek to offset Iran’s destabilizing influence and will call on the international community to get consolidated to exert pressure on Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (Iran's most powerful security and military organization). Apart from that, the US leader refused to recertify the Iran nuclear deal and pledged Washington would seek to amend the JCPOA.

The deal on Iran’s nuclear program was reached between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian expert has misgivings about Amber Room discovery near Dresden
2
MC-21 aircraft makes first flight from Irkutsk to Zhukovsky airport
3
Russian Guard, police may get electroshock shields for special operations
4
Russia to develop online shopping — PM
5
More clashes between protesters and police reported in downtown Kiev
6
Ten Russian universities included in Times Higher Education ranking
7
Diplomat warns militants in Syria aim to use chemical weapons and pin blame on Damascus
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама