US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal possible — Russian senator

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. The United States’ withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal is quite a realistic scenario, especially after the Congress, which utterly negative about the agreement, joins the discussion, a Russian senator said on Tuesday.

"It (the US’ withdrawal from the Iran deal - TASS) cannot be excluded after such statements. The question when and how it will be done," Sergei Kislyak, Russia’s former ambassador to the United States and now a member of the Federation Council upper parliament house, told journalists on the sidelines of the 14th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"However we still hope it will not come to actual steps on physical withdrawal from the deal," he said. "Although the situation is very difficult, especially in relations with the Congress which is strongly negative about ay agreements with Iran."

According to Kislyak, the general situation around the Iran nuclear deal has taken a highly negative turn. "The Iran nuclear deal is not an US-Iranian agreement, it is a multilateral agreement endorsed by the United Nations Security Council and enjoying a special status," he noted.

On October 13, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s new strategy against Teheran. Thus, it says that the United States will seek to offset Iran’s destabilizing influence and will call on the international community to get consolidated to exert pressure on Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (Iran's most powerful security and military organization). Apart from that, the US leader refused to recertify the Iran nuclear deal and pledged Washington would seek to amend the JCPOA.

The deal on Iran’s nuclear program was reached between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.