Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

ECHR finds no violations in intelligence services’ actions in Moscow airport terror attack

World
October 17, 15:59 UTC+3

37 people died as a result of the terror attack at the Domodedovo International Airport in January 2011

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has found no violations in the actions of Russian intelligence services in the 2011 Domodedovo Airport terror attack, the Russian Justice Ministry’s press service reported.

"The ECHR has recognized that Russian law enforcement authorities cannot be held responsible for the tragic events that took place at the Domodedovo Airport with regard to the specific terms under which the terror attack was conducted, as well as the aspects of the airport security system operation," the report says.

Read also
Dmitry Kamenshchik

Prosecution of Moscow Domodedovo airport owner terminated — investigation

The Justice Ministry stressed that "the actions of the federal authorities, thus, corresponded to the requirements of the European Convention on Human Rights." As for the supposed drawbacks in the process of investigation into the circumstances of this crime, the corresponding ECHR findings will be studied and analyzed as appropriate.

The Justice Ministry specified that on October 17, 2017, the European Court of Human Rights released its judgement on the case of Krivolutskaya v. Russia that concerned the circumstances of the terror attack at the Domodedovo Airport.

The terror attack at the Domodedovo International Airport occurred in January 2011. A suicide bomber entered an international arrivals lounge with an explosive hidden inside his clothes and set off the bomb, killing 37 people, including eight foreign citizens, and injuring 172 other individuals.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat reveals foreign structures behind wave of fake ‘Russian embassy’ accounts
2
Saakashvili shows up at Kiev rally to demand Poroshenko's resignation
3
Ten Russian universities included in Times Higher Education ranking
4
Catalonia promises not to give up independence bid
5
Netanyahu vows Israel will stop Iran’s aim for military base in Syria
6
Lavrov believes Trump did not abandon intentions to improve relations with Russia
7
Russian naval destroyer passing through Suez Canal on its way to Mediterranean Sea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама