ECHR finds no violations in intelligence services’ actions in Moscow airport terror attack

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has found no violations in the actions of Russian intelligence services in the 2011 Domodedovo Airport terror attack, the Russian Justice Ministry’s press service reported.

"The ECHR has recognized that Russian law enforcement authorities cannot be held responsible for the tragic events that took place at the Domodedovo Airport with regard to the specific terms under which the terror attack was conducted, as well as the aspects of the airport security system operation," the report says.

The Justice Ministry stressed that "the actions of the federal authorities, thus, corresponded to the requirements of the European Convention on Human Rights." As for the supposed drawbacks in the process of investigation into the circumstances of this crime, the corresponding ECHR findings will be studied and analyzed as appropriate.

The Justice Ministry specified that on October 17, 2017, the European Court of Human Rights released its judgement on the case of Krivolutskaya v. Russia that concerned the circumstances of the terror attack at the Domodedovo Airport.

The terror attack at the Domodedovo International Airport occurred in January 2011. A suicide bomber entered an international arrivals lounge with an explosive hidden inside his clothes and set off the bomb, killing 37 people, including eight foreign citizens, and injuring 172 other individuals.