Defense minister says Israel values frank dialogue with Russia

TEL AVIV, October 16. /TASS/. Israel values its relations with Russia as frank dialogue helps resolve all issues, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu.

"We value our relations with Russia for open and frank dialogue. I am confident that it is possible to resolve all the issues thought frank dialogue," Lieberman said in Russian.

He also pointed out that the Israeli people remembered their history and the history of the Soviet people, "as predecessors of the current generations fought side by side in the Red Army." "For us, the lessons of World War II are very important. We value your attitude towards the memory of those who took part and died in World War II," the Israeli defense minister said.

He noted that it was Shoigu’s first visit to Israel as Russia’s defense minister.

Shoigu, in turn, said that Russia and Israel had common history. "Everything concerning our history and our memory should be preserved," he said. "In this case we don’t have any disagreements, moreover, we fully support each other," he added.