Hugo Chavez’s younger brother wins election in Venezuela’s Barinas state

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Argenis Chavez, the younger brother of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, has won Sunday’s gubernatorial election in Barinas State, the National Electoral Council reported.

The candidate from the United Socialist Party of Venezuela secured 52,88% of votes. Elections were held in the country’s 23 states, with the socialists winning the race in 17 of them and the opposition - in five. The processing and vote counting process is still underway in Bolivar State.

Hugo Chavez served as Venezuela’s President from 1999 to 2013. He died of cancer on March 5, 2013.