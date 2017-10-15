US demonstrates disrespect to international agreements - Syrian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The US administration’s threats to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and plans to impose further anti-Iranian sanctions reveal its disrespect to its liabilities under international agreements, SANA news agency said on Sunday citing the Syrian foreign ministry.

The Syrian foreign ministry stressed that the US administration’s actions run counter to international law as Iran is committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) geared to settle the situation around its nuclear program.

Damascus condemned the US’ aggressive policy which impairs interests of other nations and is fraught to the growth of tension in the Middle East and in the world. Syria expresses its solidarity with Iran and supports Iran’s right to develop its research and technological potential, the ministry stressed.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s new strategy against Teheran. Thus, it says that the United States will seek to offset Iran’s destabilizing influence and will call on the international community to get consolidated to exert pressure on Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (Iran's most powerful security and military organization). Apart from that, the US leader refused to recertify the Iran nuclear deal and pledged Washington would seek to amend the JCPOA.

The deal on Iran’s nuclear program was reached between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.