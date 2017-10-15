Kyrgyzstan’s winning presidential candidate pledges to continue Atambayev’s reforms

BISHKEK, October 15. /TASS/. Sooronbai Zheenbekov, a candidate from Kyrgyzstan’s pro-presidential Social Democratic Party, who won Sunday’s presidential polls has pledged to continue reforms initiated by incumbent President Almazbek Atambayev.

"I will do my best to preserve what has been achieved in the past six years, to continue ongoing reforms and initiate new ones," he said at a rally after the voting.

He thanked his rivals for "fair play." "They behaved decently," he said.

According to Kyrgyzstan’s Central Election Commission, more than half of Kyrgyzstan’s 3.025 million eligible voters took part in Sunday’s presidential elections. The voter turnout was 55.83%, or 1.7 million people. Zheenbekov won 54% of votes (more than 900,000 people). Zheenbekov’s closest rival, Omurbek Babanov, won support from slightly more than 560,000 voters.

Official results will be announced within days after the Central Election Commission received protocols on manual counting from all polling stations, Shaildabekova said.

Eleven candidate vied for the presidential office.