Iran unlikely to withdraw from nuclear deal - Israeli Knesset’s deputy speaker

World
October 15, 17:24 updated at: October 15, 18:30 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

He noted that Iran continues to strengthen its economy, with big money flows coming to that country

ST. PETERSBURG, October 15. /TASS/. Iran is unlikely to withdraw from the nuclear deal as it is economically advantageous for that country, deputy speaker of Israel’s Knesset Nachman Shai said on Sunday.

"I don’t expect Iran to withdraw from the agreement. I think it is very important for them as it has actually given a possibility for them to make a breakthrough, both economically and politically, in the past two years," he told journalists on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly.

He noted that Iran continues to strengthen its economy, with big money flows coming to that country. "They have resumed international ties, including in the economic sphere. So, they don’t want to withdraw from the deal," he stressed.

According to Shai, the implication of US President Donald Trump’s words and well as Israel’s position is that Teheran "is using advantages of these agreement" and is seeking to spread its activity throughout the region, including in Syria. "They have ambitions to deploy their troops near the Israeli border. It is inadmissible for Israel. We will take all possible measures to stop it," he stressed.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s new strategy against Teheran. Thus, it says that the United States will seek to offset Iran’s destabilizing influence and will call on the international community to get consolidated to exert pressure on Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (Iran's most powerful security and military organization). Apart from that, the US leader refused to recertify the Iran nuclear deal and pledged Washington would seek to amend the JCPOA.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced support to Trump’s decision.

The deal on Iran’s nuclear program was reached between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

