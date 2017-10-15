North Korea invites Iran to struggle together against US’ unfair steps - delegation leader

ST. PETERSBURG, October 15. /TASS/. North Korea invites Iran to pool efforts to "struggle against injustice" of the United States’ unfairness," Deputy Chairman of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly An Tong Chun, who heads his country’s delegation to the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly, said at a brief meeting with speaker of Iran’s parliament (Mejlis) Ali Larijani on Sunday.

"Thank you for your speech. It was a brilliant speech," he said.

"We have a strong will against offenders, we and you have been struggling for a long time," he noted. "Let us struggle together against injustice, for justice."

Earlier in the day, Larijani severely criticized the United States’ actions, including those related to the Iran nuclear deal. He said that US President Donald Trump is demonstrating disrespect to the United Nations and inability to implement international agreements.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s new strategy against Teheran. Thus, it says that the United States will seek to offset Iran’s destabilizing influence and will call on the international community to get consolidated to exert pressure on Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (Iran's most powerful security and military organization). Apart from that, the US leader refused to recertify the Iran nuclear deal and pledged Washington would seek to amend the JCPOA.

Meanwhile, Larijani told TASS earlier in the day he had discussed "complicated issues of regional security" with delegations from Turkey and Iraq.