Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

North Korea invites Iran to struggle together against US’ unfair steps - delegation leader

World
October 15, 16:58 UTC+3

Earlier in the day, Ali Larijani severely criticized the United States’ actions, including those related to the Iran nuclear deal

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, October 15. /TASS/. North Korea invites Iran to pool efforts to "struggle against injustice" of the United States’ unfairness," Deputy Chairman of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly An Tong Chun, who heads his country’s delegation to the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly, said at a brief meeting with speaker of Iran’s parliament (Mejlis) Ali Larijani on Sunday.

"Thank you for your speech. It was a brilliant speech," he said.

"We have a strong will against offenders, we and you have been struggling for a long time," he noted. "Let us struggle together against injustice, for justice."

Earlier in the day, Larijani severely criticized the United States’ actions, including those related to the Iran nuclear deal. He said that US President Donald Trump is demonstrating disrespect to the United Nations and inability to implement international agreements.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s new strategy against Teheran. Thus, it says that the United States will seek to offset Iran’s destabilizing influence and will call on the international community to get consolidated to exert pressure on Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (Iran's most powerful security and military organization). Apart from that, the US leader refused to recertify the Iran nuclear deal and pledged Washington would seek to amend the JCPOA.

Meanwhile, Larijani told TASS earlier in the day he had discussed "complicated issues of regional security" with delegations from Turkey and Iraq.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria demands immediate withdrawal of Turkish troops from its territory
2
North Korea’s delegation leaves IPU session before South Korean delegate takes floor
3
North Korea invites Iran to struggle together against US’ unfair steps - delegation leader
4
Sharapova likely to be placed in tough net at 2017 Kremlin Cup — Russian tennis chief
5
West should undertake main burden of responsibility for Syria’s restoration - senator
6
Russia not ready yet to take part in recapitalization of World Bank
7
Russia considers UAE as its major partner in Middle East - Russian upper house speaker
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама