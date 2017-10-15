Back to Main page
Trump’s words about Iran nuclear deal reveal disrespect to UN - Iranian parliament speaker

World
October 15, 16:21 UTC+3

Trump "in not merely not abiding international agreement but also is demonstrating disrespect to the United Nations," Ali Larijani stressed

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, October 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s words about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program reveal the United States’ disrespect to the United Nations, speaker of Iran’s parliament (Mejlis) Ali Larijani said on Sunday.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it eight times that Iran is committed to the deal," he said at a plenary session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly.

Trump "in not merely not abiding international agreement but also is demonstrating disrespect to the United Nations," he stressed.

