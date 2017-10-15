Russia-Iran cooperation top important for improvement of Syrian situation - speaker

ST. PETERSBURG, October 15. /TASS/. The cooperation between Russia and Iran is top important for the settlement in Syria and for improvement of the situation in the Middle East, speaker of Iran’s parliament (Mejlis) Ali Larijani told TASS on Sunday.

"The cooperation between Iran and Russia has developed into major strikes on terrorists, the Astana process continues, and this is the way towards a political settlement in Syria," he said. "This process was successful, we have made a good step forward."

"This shows, the cooperation between Iran and Russia may play a very effective and important role and will bring good results in the region and on the international arena," the speaker said.

"Iran and Russia have very close relations and on many important issues continue effective consultations," he told TASS.