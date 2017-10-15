Back to Main page
Iran hopes for contacts with Russia after Trump's statements on N deal - speaker Larijani

World
October 15, 15:50 UTC+3

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s new strategy against Tehran

ST. PETERSBURG, October 15. /TASS/. Iran hopes for contacts with Russia following the statements made by US President Donald Trump on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, Iranian Mejlis’ speaker Ali Larijani told TASS.

"As for our issue, a dialogue could be very useful, and I hope during next [bilateral] visits this question would be on agendas," head of the Iranian delegation said in response to a question whether Iran could have talks with Russian leaders following the recent US statements on the nuclear deal.

Trump’s statement on JCPOA

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s new strategy against Tehran. Thus, it says that the United States will seek to offset Iran’s destabilizing influence and will call on the international community to get consolidated to exert pressure on Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (Iran's most powerful security and military organization). Apart from that, Washington will seek to amend the JCPOA.

The deal on Iran’s nuclear program was reached between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under the total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions, imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States, over its nuclear program.

