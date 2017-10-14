Back to Main page
Syrian government forces end operation against IS militants in al-Mayadin

World
October 14, 22:40 updated at: October 14, 23:42 UTC+3

The Syrian army’s assault troops have entirely liberated the town by putting down terrorists’ fierce resistance in central and southern districts

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Syrian government forces have ended the operation aimed at destruction of Islamic State terrorists in the Syrian town of al-Mayadin, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"The Syrian army’s assault troops under command of General Suheil Al-Hassan have entirely liberated the town by putting down terrorists’ fierce resistance in central and southern districts," he said, noting that al-Mayadin was "the terrorists’ most fortified stronghold in east Syria.".

The Russian defense official said that General Suheil’s assault troops supported by Russian air strikes were advancing on IS position.

"Terrorists’ defeat in al-Mayadin has produced necessary conditions for transforming Syrian troops’ tactical victory into an operative one," Konashenkov said.

Earlier on Saturday, Syrian news agency SANA reported about liberation of al-Mayadin, which had been the biggest Syrian city controlled by IS up to date.

