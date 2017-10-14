Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

North Korea has no plans to meet with South Korean delegation at IPU - representative

World
October 14, 21:35 UTC+3

Earlier the head of the Russian upper house committee on foreign affairs, told TASS that on September 16, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko would meet with the two countries’ delegations

Share
1 pages in this article

ST PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. North Korea is not planning to hold a meeting with the South Korean delegation on the sidelines of the 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), a member of the delegation told TASS on Saturday.

"No," he answered to the TASS question.

Earlier, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house (Federation Council) committee on foreign affairs, told TASS that on September 16, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko would meet with the two countries’ delegations. During the talks, Russia will suggest Seoul and Pyongyang hold direct talks.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s lower house drafts bill retaliating US sanctions
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry says US responsible for carpet-bombing in Raqqa
3
US may deliberately stop Russian defense officials from attending UN events — ministry
4
Putin vows adequate response to US missile shield plans
5
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
6
US boosts its missile defenses to use nuclear arms at minimal cost - Russian Ministry
7
Putin: Advanced ballistic missile systems to beef up Russia's strategic forces
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама