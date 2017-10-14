North Korea has no plans to meet with South Korean delegation at IPU - representative

Russia’s lower house drafts bill retaliating US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 14, 22:50
Russia’s Defense Ministry says US responsible for carpet-bombing in RaqqaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 14, 22:41
Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirms preparations underway for Johnson’s visit to MoscowRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 14, 18:51
Sharapova moves to WTA final roundSport October 14, 11:25
Russia hails former French culture minister’s election as UNESCO director generalSociety & Culture October 13, 21:33
US may deliberately stop Russian defense officials from attending UN events — ministryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 21:29
Audrey Azoulay of France elected UNESCO director generalWorld October 13, 21:15
New US ambassador to Russia grateful for warm reception in MoscowWorld October 13, 20:30
22 individuals injured at Transneft facility, safety rules violation case openedWorld October 13, 19:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. North Korea is not planning to hold a meeting with the South Korean delegation on the sidelines of the 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), a member of the delegation told TASS on Saturday.
"No," he answered to the TASS question.
Earlier, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house (Federation Council) committee on foreign affairs, told TASS that on September 16, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko would meet with the two countries’ delegations. During the talks, Russia will suggest Seoul and Pyongyang hold direct talks.