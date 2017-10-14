North Korea has no plans to meet with South Korean delegation at IPU - representative

ST PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. North Korea is not planning to hold a meeting with the South Korean delegation on the sidelines of the 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), a member of the delegation told TASS on Saturday.

"No," he answered to the TASS question.

Earlier, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house (Federation Council) committee on foreign affairs, told TASS that on September 16, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko would meet with the two countries’ delegations. During the talks, Russia will suggest Seoul and Pyongyang hold direct talks.