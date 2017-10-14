Syrian military take control of Mayadin

Sharapova moves to WTA final roundSport October 14, 11:25
MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Syrian governmental forces jointly with the coalition restored control over Mayadin (Deir ez-Zor Governorate), throwing away militants of the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) terrorist group, SANA reported on Saturday.
In the joint operation, the military destroyed many militants, the agency said.
Mayadin has been the biggest Syrian city controlled by IS.