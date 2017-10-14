Back to Main page
Syrian military take control of Mayadin

World
October 14, 14:40 UTC+3

Mayadin has been the biggest Syrian city controlled by IS

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Syrian governmental forces jointly with the coalition restored control over Mayadin (Deir ez-Zor Governorate), throwing away militants of the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) terrorist group, SANA reported on Saturday.

In the joint operation, the military destroyed many militants, the agency said.

Mayadin has been the biggest Syrian city controlled by IS.

