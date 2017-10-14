Ukrainian detachments violate ceasefire in Donetsk Republic

DONETSK, October 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Armed Forces over the past 24 hours violated ceasefire 35 times as they fired on 16 compounds in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the republic’s command said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces 35 times violated ceasefire as they opened fire on 16 compounds in the republic," the Donetsk news agency quoted the command’s representative as saying.

The military used "tanks, mortars, weapons of infantry fighting vehicles, armored vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms," the command said.

Since the fall of 2014, participants in the Contact Group on East Ukrainian settlement have announced about a dozen of ceasefire deals. On June 24, the so-called "harvest ceasefire" came into effect - it was expected to hold until the end of August. However, shelling incidents continued to happen.

On August 23, the Contact Group members declared a "back-to-school" ceasefire in Donbass starting from August 25. However, on that very day, defense authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics reported that their territories had come under shelling from positions of the Ukrainian troops. Kiev, in turn, has been accusing the republics of violating the ceasefire.