Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev says Ukrainian border guards detained in Russia may be exchanged

World
October 13, 14:32 UTC+3 KIEV

According to the Ukrainian Border Service spokesman, Russia "will try to initiate an exchange of the [Ukrainian] servicemen for two Russian border guards" detained on the Crimean border

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, October 13. /TASS/. Kiev does not rule out the possibility that two Ukrainian border guards, detained in Russia’s Bryansk region, will be exchanged for Russian border guards detained in summer on the Ukrainian-Russian border, Ukrainian State Border Service Spokesman Oleg Slobodyan said on Friday.

Read also

Border guard killed trying to detain two suspects illegally crossing into Ukraine — FSB

"We are trying to step up dialogue with Russia in order to get full information about what happened on the border between the Sumy region (Ukraine) and Bryansk region (Russia) on October 3," he told the 112.Ukraina TV channel. Slobodyan also said that "one of the letters recently received from Russia signals that they [the Russians] are ready for dialogue and hint to retaliatory actions." According to the Ukrainian Border Service spokesman, Russia "will try to initiate an exchange of the [Ukrainian] servicemen for two Russian border guards," who had been detained on the Crimean border "several months ago." However, Slobodyan did not announce the names of the Russian border guards.

Two trespassers, who later identified themselves as servicemen of the Sumy border guard unit of Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, were detained in Russia’s Bryansk region on October 3. On October 12, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that charges had been brought against them.

According to the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), Russian border guards Askar Kulub and Vladimir Kuznetsov are currently under arrest in Ukraine. The Russian special services said earlier that on the night of June 30, during military drills taking place near the town of Armyansk (Crimea), two servicemen lost their way and were detained by the Ukrainian border guards.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat mocks CNN’s allegations that Pokemon Go part of ‘Russian meddling conspiracy’
2
Russia requests Turkey's explanation on new export restrictions
3
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
4
Kremlin concerned over non-issuance of US visas to Russian officers planning to visit UN
5
Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow to rock Moscow, St. Petersburg stages in April 2018
6
Dusseldorf court lifts all restrictions on OPAL gas pipeline capacities
7
First planes to land at new military airfield in Russia’s Baltic exclave by year-end
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама