De-escalation zones help save lives in Syria, opposition member says

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The de-escalation zones established in Syria with Russia’s participation have made it possible save a large number of lives and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the country, leader of Syria’s Tomorrow opposition movement, Ahmad al-Jarba, said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

"We appreciate your personal efforts in terms of signing the relevant agreements on setting up the de-escalation zones," he said. "We want to state that these agreements have made it possible to save many lives in Syria and deliver humanitarian convoys to those in need."

Al-Jarba noted that "forming the Syrian government on the non-denominational basis, which would enjoy the trust of the entire population" continues to be the objective in Syria.

"We continue to look forward to working with you to stop the war in Syria and find a fair and comprehensive solution to the Syrian crisis. Our cooperation in the war on terror until it is destroyed completely continues," al-Jarba added.

He expressed the desire to discuss with Lavrov further efforts to help the needy Syrians and the issue of releasing detained individuals, which has not been resolved to date despite attempts to do so during the Astana and Geneva talks.