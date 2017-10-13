Russian servicemen deliver humanitarian supplies to refugees from Syria’s Ar-Rastan

DAMASCUS, October 13. /TASS/. Russian servicemen from the Center for Reconciliation of the Conflicting Parties have delivered humanitarian supplies to refugees from the city of Ar-Rastan that is controlled by the so-called moderate opposition, the center’s official Alexey Sergeev said on Friday.

"This time we’ve brought about 400 food packages to refugees. Each of them contains flour, sugar, rice and canned meat," he said.

The Russian aid convoy arrived in the town of Kerbat Ash-Shabat, Rif Dimashq Governorate. About 1,500 refugees are staying there, most of them from Ar-Rastan.

Russian medics who set up a mobile medical station for refugees say that intestinal infections are raging in Ar-Rastan, and most locals are suffering from acute exacerbation of chronic diseases due to complete absence of medical aid during the blockade.

"[People] are coming with chronic and cardiovascular diseases, various inflammatory diseases and gastrointestinal upsets. We are providing full ambulatory care and examining [patients] at the equipped medical station," said Roman Rassadnikov, physician from the Center’s medical department.