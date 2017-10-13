Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Parliament speaker hopes IPU meeting speaks against use of force in global problems

World
October 13, 9:17 UTC+3

The Inter-Parliamentary Union, established in 1889, is the world’s oldest and a most influential and credible international parliamentary organization

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Speaker of the parliament’s upper house (Federation Council) Valentina Matviyenko told TASS on the eve of the meeting due in St. Petersburg on October 14-18 she hopes the 137th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union will speak against use of force and in support of peaceful settlement of all international problems.

"We expect, the assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union will speak against the cultivation of force in international relations, in support of the priority of an equitable dialogue, consideration and respect for mutual interests of countries, peaceful settlement of all international problems, unconditional observance of the human rights and freedoms," she said.

Inter-Parliamentary Union

The 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union will take place in Russia’s St. Petersburg on October 14-18.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union, established in 1889, is the world’s oldest and a most influential and credible international parliamentary organization. The IPU is an informal "parliamentary equivalent" of the UN. The Union comprises 173 countries, and another eleven inter-parliamentary organizations are IPU’s associate members.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
2
US can covertly arm missile defense systems in Europe with missiles — Russian ministry
3
US ready to return flags to Russia - State Department official
4
Russian working on third generation of Ratnik combat gear
5
Russia's top diplomat calls on US to clarify coalition’s behavior in Syria
6
US boosts its missile defenses to use nuclear arms at minimal cost - Russian Ministry
7
Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама