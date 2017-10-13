Parliament speaker hopes IPU meeting speaks against use of force in global problems

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Speaker of the parliament’s upper house (Federation Council) Valentina Matviyenko told TASS on the eve of the meeting due in St. Petersburg on October 14-18 she hopes the 137th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union will speak against use of force and in support of peaceful settlement of all international problems.

"We expect, the assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union will speak against the cultivation of force in international relations, in support of the priority of an equitable dialogue, consideration and respect for mutual interests of countries, peaceful settlement of all international problems, unconditional observance of the human rights and freedoms," she said.

Inter-Parliamentary Union

The 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union will take place in Russia’s St. Petersburg on October 14-18.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union, established in 1889, is the world’s oldest and a most influential and credible international parliamentary organization. The IPU is an informal "parliamentary equivalent" of the UN. The Union comprises 173 countries, and another eleven inter-parliamentary organizations are IPU’s associate members.