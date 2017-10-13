Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Council of Europe concerned by possibility of Russia's withdrawal

World
October 13, 8:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In April 2014, the Russian delegation to PACE was stripped of key rights, including the right to vote and take part in the assembly’s governing bodies

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Strasbourg is concerned the possibility of Russia‘s withdrawal from the Council of Europe, Russia’s Permanent Representative Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov said on Friday.

"In fact, the reason for the Council of Europe’s existence today is in many aspects the Russian factor. That’s why today they are unwilling to lose our money and contributions, as well as the scope of activities necessitated by Russia‘s membership in the Council of Europe," he said in a Rossiya 24 TV channel broadcast.

Read also
Stella Kyriakides

PACE elects new president

In late July it was announced that Russia, one of the major contributors to the Council of Europe, suspended its contributions due to non-paricipation of the Russian delegation in the work of the council’s Parliamentary Assembly.

In April 2014, the Russian delegation to PACE was stripped of key rights, including the right to vote and take part in the assembly’s governing bodies, following the developments in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. The issue of restoring the rights of the Russian delegation was raised at PACE twice throughout 2015 but the sanctions are still in place: Russia is deprived of the right to vote and cannot take part in the Assembly’s governing bodies and elections monitoring missions.

In response, Russia suspended its participation in the PACE activities till the end of 2015. In January 2016, Russia refrained from applying for confirmation of its rights for 2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
2
US can covertly arm missile defense systems in Europe with missiles — Russian ministry
3
US ready to return flags to Russia - State Department official
4
Russian working on third generation of Ratnik combat gear
5
Russia's top diplomat calls on US to clarify coalition’s behavior in Syria
6
US boosts its missile defenses to use nuclear arms at minimal cost - Russian Ministry
7
Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама