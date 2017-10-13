Back to Main page
Lavrov urges to give up on escalating tensions around DPRK

World
October 13, 0:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"The Russian minister once again called for giving up on heightening tensions and for creating preconditions for a political dialogue," the ministry said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 12./TASS/. In a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov once again urged to stop heating up tensions on the Korean peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

"In an exchange of opinions on the situation on the Korean peninsula, the Russian minister once again called for giving up on heightening tensions and for creating preconditions for a political dialogue," the ministry said.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains tense amid Pyongyang’s active development of its missile and nuclear programs and the US-South Korean military drills. In July, North Korea carried out two tests of ballistic missiles, and on August 29 and September 15 it launched two missiles, which flew over Japan’s territory. On September 3, Pyongyang announced a successful test of a hydrogen bomb.

Late last month, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Washington was looking into resuming consultations with North Korea to settle the crisis. He noted that North Korea and the US government have open lines of communication.

The next day, President Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter page that Tillerson "is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man" (nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un).

