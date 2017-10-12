Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Washington ready to return flags to Russian government’s possession

World
October 12, 21:28 UTC+3

The Russian diplomats have been informed about this proposal, according to a State Department official

Share
1 pages in this article
The Russian Embassy in Washington

The Russian Embassy in Washington

© REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON, October 12. The US authorities have notified Russian diplomats that they are ready to return the state flags removed from Russian diplomatic missions in the US, a State Department official told TASS on Thursday.

"We have informed the Russian Embassy that we are happy to return the flags to the Russian government’s possession, at its convenience," the diplomat said.

Read also

Removal of flags from Russian diplomatic facilities unacceptable, Lavrov tells Tillerson

Lawmaker slams removal of flags from Russian diplomatic missions in US

Diplomat blasts desecration of Russian flag at diplomatic missions in US

US State Department confirms Russian flag over trade mission in Washington taken down

Russian flags removed from Russian trade mission in Washington

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington ready to return flags to Russian government’s possession
2
Pyongyang determined to boost cooperation with Moscow
3
German CEO gifts Putin with team Germany football shirt and Soviet goalie figure
4
Removal of flags from Russian diplomatic facilities unacceptable, Lavrov tells Tillerson
5
Russian diplomat comments on Catalonia events
6
DPRK people demand US be punished by 'hail of fire' for aggressive policy — top diplomat
7
Russian Su-24 jet skids off runway in Syria, crew killed
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама