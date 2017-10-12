Washington ready to return flags to Russian government’s possession

Washington ready to return flags to Russian government’s possessionWorld October 12, 21:28
Amount of ticket requests for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches ‘inspiring’ — organizerSport October 12, 21:13
UN secretary general ‘deeply regrets’ US pulling out of UNESCOWorld October 12, 20:27
Netanyahu orders Foreign Ministry to prepare Israel’s withdrawal from UNESCOWorld October 12, 20:11
Kazakhstan, Russia agree to develop joint projects at Baikonur launch padScience & Space October 12, 18:32
Miss Russia not afraid of rivalry at Miss World pageantSociety & Culture October 12, 18:21
More than 40,000 people to take part in historical quest ‘The Battle of Stalingrad’Society & Culture October 12, 17:59
German CEO gifts Putin with team Germany football shirt and Soviet goalie figureSociety & Culture October 12, 17:40
Kremlin regrets US decision to quit UNESCORussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 17:26
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, October 12. The US authorities have notified Russian diplomats that they are ready to return the state flags removed from Russian diplomatic missions in the US, a State Department official told TASS on Thursday.
"We have informed the Russian Embassy that we are happy to return the flags to the Russian government’s possession, at its convenience," the diplomat said.