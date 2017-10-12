Back to Main page
Pyongyang determined to boost cooperation with Moscow

World
October 12, 20:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

North Korea will make consistent efforts to improve and develop cooperation with Russia in every field, Pyongyang’s ambassador to Moscow said

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. North Korea is determined to boost cooperation with Russia in every field based on high-level agreements, Pyongyang’s ambassador to Moscow Kim Hyun Joong said at a reception dedicated to the 69th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"The establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries was crucial for the development of friendly and good-neighborly ties," the ambassador said. "In the past 69 years, North Korea and Russia have been maintaining close political, economic and cultural cooperation, as well as interaction in other spheres, strengthening friendly ties. In the new century, our relations received new impetus," Kim Hyun Joong added.

"North Korea’s party and government are determined to boost the relations of friendship and cooperation with Russia in accordance with the messages left to us by our Great Comrade Kim Jong-il," the North Korean ambassador stressed. "We will make consistent efforts to improve and develop cooperation in every field, including politics, economy and culture, in compliance with high-level agreements," he said.

"We wish the Russian people further success in protecting their national interests and sovereignty, as well as in building a strong Russia under the guidance of respected President Vladimir Putin," the ambassador said.

