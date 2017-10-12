Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Georgia interested in peaceful settlement of conflict with Russia — PM

World
October 12, 15:14 UTC+3 TBILISI

Tbilisi will continue its efforts on peaceful settlement of the conflict with Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Russia's Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry: Georgia continues provocations undermining normalization efforts

TBILISI, October 12. /TASS/. Georgia’s government will continue its efforts to peacefully settle the conflict with Russia, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said on Thursday, speaking at the international security and defense conference in Batumi.

"Georgia is interested in peaceful settlement of the conflict with Russia," the government’s press service quoted Kvirikashvili as saying. Tbilisi "will continue its efforts on peaceful settlement of the conflict with Russia in order to make possible peaceful de-occupation of Georgia’s territories on the basis of generally accepted international principles and involvement of the global community," the prime minister said.

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili said, for his part, addressing the forum’s participants, that "Russia has been trying to put pressure on Georgia since the 1990s." The head of state stressed that Tbilisi "conducted a policy of strategic patience" in its relations with Moscow and strived "to prevent new conflicts with Russia."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trade between Russia and Germany up 25% in 2017
2
Putin pledges comfortable environment for foreign businessmen operating in Russia
3
Diplomat blasts desecration of Russian flag at diplomatic missions in US
4
Putin to visit Iran before year-end
5
Post-Soviet military bloc to hold drills in Tajikistan in November
6
Ambassador says unfriendly steps contradict US plans to normalize ties with Russia
7
Russia ready to mediate talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама