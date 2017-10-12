Back to Main page
PACE adopts tough draft resolution on Ukraine’s education law

World
October 12, 13:18 UTC+3 STRASBOURG

European lawmakers are concerned that the law does not take into account the interests of national minorities

STRASBOURG, October 12. /TASS/. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Thursday adopted a tough draft resolution on Ukraine’s education law.

During the debate, the lawmakers voiced concerns that the law does not take into account the interests of national minorities and their rights to get education in native language are violated.

The Assembly demands that Ukraine’s authorities fully ensure the implementation of recommendations by the Venice Commission, an advisory body of the Council of Europe, which should be ready by December.

Ukraine crisis
