PACE adopts tough draft resolution on Ukraine’s education law

Press review: Iran to toughen up on Trump and Russia eyes big energy deals on Arab marketsPress Review October 12, 13:00
Diplomat warns refugees in Syria’s Rukban camp facing hunger because of US actionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 12:53
Post-Soviet military bloc to hold drills in Tajikistan in NovemberMilitary & Defense October 12, 12:28
Diplomat blasts desecration of Russian flag at diplomatic missions in USRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 11:56
Russian defense minister warns situation in Afghanistan worseningMilitary & Defense October 12, 10:46
Varyag cruiser and Admiral Tributs destroyer conduct firing drillsMilitary & Defense October 12, 10:22
Top brass says US used hype over Zapad-2017 drills to deploy armored division to PolandMilitary & Defense October 12, 9:18
Russian lawmaker does not rule out Moscow’s legislative response to US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 8:33
'Russian Knights' conduct interception skills exerciseMilitary & Defense October 12, 8:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
STRASBOURG, October 12. /TASS/. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Thursday adopted a tough draft resolution on Ukraine’s education law.
During the debate, the lawmakers voiced concerns that the law does not take into account the interests of national minorities and their rights to get education in native language are violated.
The Assembly demands that Ukraine’s authorities fully ensure the implementation of recommendations by the Venice Commission, an advisory body of the Council of Europe, which should be ready by December.