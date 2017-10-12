US State Department confirms Russian flag over trade mission in Washington taken down

WASHINGTON, October 12. /TASS/. The Russian flag was removed from the building of Russia’s trade mission in Washington and stored inside the building, a State Department official confirmed to TASS on Wednesday.

"The flag at the former Russian Washington, DC property was also taken down and is safely stored within the building," he said. "The New York property was a suite in commercial building and did not have a flag."

On September 2, the US authorities shut down the Russian trade mission in Washington, DC and its branch in New York City. Besides, they demanded that the Consulate General in San Francisco should be closed and the consul general’s residence emptied. The US set a deadline of October 1 for diplomats from the consulate general in San Francisco to pack their belongings.

The US Administration says that the facilities have been stripped of diplomatic immunity. Nonetheless, they are still Russia’s state property, except the trade mission’s office in New York City leased by Moscow.

These facilities have been actually taken under control of the Diplomatic Security Service, a law enforcement and security arm of the US Department of State.

Russia’s embassy in the United States said earlier it had lodged a protest to the US side over removal of flags from the seized Russian diplomatic facilities in San Francisco and demanded the flags be immediately placed back.