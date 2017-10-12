Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Event at former Russian settlement of Fort Ross cancelled due to wildfires in California

World
October 12, 8:24 UTC+3 NEW YORK

A state of emergency has been imposed in eight Californian counties

Share
1 pages in this article

NEW YORK, October 12. /TASS/. A festival at the historic park Fort Ross, a former Russia settlement, in California scheduled for October 14 has been cancelled because of wildfires raging in California for days, Sarah Swidler, CEO of Fort Ross Conservancy, told TASS on Wednesday.

She said some 400-500 people had been expected to attend the For Ross - Seaview Harvest Festival but as fires were coming close to the are the festival had been canceled due to "safety reasons."

A state of emergency has been imposed in eight Californian counties, including Sonoma. According to the latest reports, the death toll from forest fires in California has reached 21. More than 100 people were taken to hospital. More than 3,500 houses have been destroyed, about 20,000 have been evacuated.

Fort Ross, the southernmost Russian settlement in North America located on California's Sonoma County Coast two hours' driving time north of San Francisco, was founded at the very beginning of the 19th century by Commerce Counsellor Ivan Kuskov of the Russian-American Company. In the period from 1808 to 1812, it was called Rumyantsev Fort and was given its current official name on August 13, 1812. In 1836, its population numbered 260. In 1841, following the bankruptcy of the Russian-American Company, Fort Ross was sold to John Sutter, a Mexican citizen of Swiss origin, for a miniscule 42,857 roubles in silver, of which 37,500 was never paid. The land changed hands several times after the departure of the Russians but its wooden fortress with structures typical for Russian architecture remained in their original form for years. Fort Ross was the birthplace of California's first windmills, shipyards, orchard gardens and vineyards. It was here that systematic weather observations began back in 1837.

Fort Ross, now a historic landmark and part of the State Historic Park in California, is visited by 150,000 people annually.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Unfriendly steps contradict US plans to normalize relations with Russia — ambassador
2
DPRK people demand US be punished by 'hail of fire' for aggressive policy — top diplomat
3
Event at former Russian settlement of Fort Ross cancelled due to wildfires in California
4
Aircraft carrier electromagnetic catapult in development in Russia
5
Putin reins in cryptocurrency supply in Russia
6
50 years on: Remembering Che Guevara
7
Russian upper house speaker refutes rumors of her possible nomination as PM candidate
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама