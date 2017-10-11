Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poroshenko misleads PACE, says opposition MP

World
October 11, 21:40 UTC+3 KIEV

On September 25, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko signed a new law on education

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, October 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko misled parliamentarians from the European Parliament as to laws on education and reintegration of Donbass, when he addressed the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Wednesday, an opposition Ukrainian parliamentarian said on the sidelines of a PACE session.

Read also
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Ukrainian president is confident that law on Donbass will speed up arms supply to Kiev

"When you are deceiving one person - this is one thing, although this is also bad. It is a sin. But when you deceive millions - this is totally bad, even a catastrophe if it is the head of state who is deceiving," said Vadim Novinsky, member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE and a parliamentarian from Ukraine’s Opposition Bloc.

He said information about the law on education and on reintegration of Donbass had been untrue. "A lot of frame-ups and incorrect information in his (Poroshenko’s) answers to questions (from PACE parliamentarians)," he noted.

"And the most shocking is when a Dutch deputy from a left-wing faction asked him - why don’t you conduct a dialogue with the territories that are not under your control at the moment, - he said there is no one to conduct a dialogue with now," Novinsky said.

The opposition parliamentarian believes that if it is necessary to carry on a dialogue with the territories that are not under one’s control for the sake of peace, one must "take off the crown, go and talk". "If this saves at least one life, this must be done instead of thinking whether it is possible or impossible," the parliamentarian said.

He said that 5 million Ukrainians live on the territory not in Kiev’s grip. "They have found themselves on the edge of starvation, when the state does not pay scholarships, pensions or social benefits. The state is not interested in them. That is why it is necessary to have a dialogue with all and to use a dialogue to achieve peace," Novinsky added.

He said Poroshenko’s speech had given no answer to the challenges facing Ukraine. "No, I am not satisfied with his speech. And I think that on Thursday (October 12), PACE will confirm this point of view by voting for a draft resolution on the Ukrainian law on education approved by the Committee on Culture, Science, Education and Media," he said, specifying that the committee had found it discriminatory. "Maybe this will bring the Ukrainian authorities to their senses at least to a certain extent," he said.

Law on education, bill on Donbass reintegration

The Ukrainian parliament approved last week the first reading of the draft law "On the special aspects of the state policy to provide state sovereignty of Ukraine over the temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk and Lugansk region," with 233 parliamentary members out of the needed 226 voting for it.

Read also

Ukraine’s judicial reform may help thousands of felons get away with murder

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko submitted to parliament the bill concerning the situation in Donbass. In particular, it refers to the region as "temporarily occupied territories," defines Russia’s actions as "aggression against Ukraine" and empowers the head of state to use the armed forces for the "liberation" of these territories. The bill was amended wiping off the reference to Minsk accords.

On September 25, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko signed a new law on education. According to the legislation, starting from 2018, instruction in the languages of ethnic minorities will remain only in elementary schools, while all educational instruction in secondary schools and in colleges and universities will be exclusively in Ukrainian.

Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece and Moldova have voiced concerns over the new law. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis canceled his visit to Ukraine scheduled for October. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Budapest would block any step in the EU that could lead to Ukraine advancing towards European integration.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
DPRK people demand US be punished by 'hail of fire' for aggressive policy — top diplomat
2
US going to work hard to prevent downfall of IS in Syria, says Russian senator
3
Georgia’s cooperation with NATO poses threat to regional stability — ministry
4
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch
5
Greece satisfies Russia’s extradition request for citizen accused of money laundering
6
Tupolev design bureau bombers
7
Russian aircraft destroy IS economic infrastructure in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама