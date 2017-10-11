Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kyrgyzstan calls to forge ties within CIS

World
October 11, 19:35 UTC+3 SOCHI

Kyrgyzstan calls to enhance cooperation among members of the Commonwealth of Independent States

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, October 11. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan calls to enhance cooperation among members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS, an assembly of post-Soviet republics), Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister Sapar Isakov said in Sochi on Wednesday at a narrow-format meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

Read also

Russian top brass warns terrorist threat rising along CIS southern borders

"The Republic of Kyrgyzstan will be calling to strengthen coopetition within the CIS and to develop friendly relations among our nations," Isakov said pointing out that the Kyrgyz stance remained staunch in this issue.

"Last year, a jubilee for the CIS, was seen as a form of discussions about higher efficiency of the organization’s activity. Upon the results, we stated that the Commonwealth had created all conditions for the member countries’ multilateral cooperation in almost all fields of interaction," Isakov said.

He reminded that the concrete assignments to adapt the CIS work to modern realities commissioned after the last summit have been implemented.

"So we can say with confidence that the first, most difficult steps towards enhancement of CIS efficiency have been made. We believe that the given process should be persistent and uninterrupted and that will create necessary conditions for the Commonwealth’s further effective operation," Kyrgyzstan’s prime minister said, suggesting that the CIS should step up the effectiveness of sectoral cooperation.

"In this context, the Kyrgyz side views as reasonable to give an assessment to their activity and basing on this analysis to take decisions on either termination or merger of duplicating structures that have similar functions and objectives," said Isakov, who is leading the Kyrgyz delegation at the CIS summit in Sochi.

President Almazbek Atambayev could not attend the summit in the Russian Black Sea resort due to intelligence obtained by the republic’s law enforcement agencies about mass riots plotted in Kyrgyzstan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US going to work hard to prevent downfall of IS in Syria, says Russian senator
2
Crimean residents bound by their choice of Russia — Norwegian envoy
3
US-led coalition destroying anything but IS in Syria, Russia's top diplomat says
4
Russian Strategic Missile Troops begin large-scale drills in South Siberia
5
Russia not going to leave unattended new Turkey’s restrictions — agriculture minister
6
Moscow-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup Final Draw sets Pot 1
7
North Korean foreign minister meets with TASS delegation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама