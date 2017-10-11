Kyrgyzstan calls to forge ties within CIS

Russian traditional artists engaged in creating special souvenirs for 2018 World CupSport October 11, 18:48
US going to work hard to prevent downfall of IS in Syria, says Russian senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 11, 18:42
Short Russian Holocaust film Violin to seek Oscar, says producerSociety & Culture October 11, 18:09
Crimean residents bound by their choice of Russia — Norwegian envoyWorld October 11, 17:55
Russia’s Rosatom, Morocco sign cooperation agreementBusiness & Economy October 11, 17:25
World leaders and their canine companionsSociety & Culture October 11, 17:11
Sea freight link to be launched between Russia and SyriaBusiness & Economy October 11, 16:47
Tit-for-tat measures against US-backed media not to affect outlets from other countriesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 11, 16:42
Russian envoy calls for intensifying Transnistria talksRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 11, 15:24
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, October 11. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan calls to enhance cooperation among members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS, an assembly of post-Soviet republics), Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister Sapar Isakov said in Sochi on Wednesday at a narrow-format meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.
"The Republic of Kyrgyzstan will be calling to strengthen coopetition within the CIS and to develop friendly relations among our nations," Isakov said pointing out that the Kyrgyz stance remained staunch in this issue.
"Last year, a jubilee for the CIS, was seen as a form of discussions about higher efficiency of the organization’s activity. Upon the results, we stated that the Commonwealth had created all conditions for the member countries’ multilateral cooperation in almost all fields of interaction," Isakov said.
He reminded that the concrete assignments to adapt the CIS work to modern realities commissioned after the last summit have been implemented.
"So we can say with confidence that the first, most difficult steps towards enhancement of CIS efficiency have been made. We believe that the given process should be persistent and uninterrupted and that will create necessary conditions for the Commonwealth’s further effective operation," Kyrgyzstan’s prime minister said, suggesting that the CIS should step up the effectiveness of sectoral cooperation.
"In this context, the Kyrgyz side views as reasonable to give an assessment to their activity and basing on this analysis to take decisions on either termination or merger of duplicating structures that have similar functions and objectives," said Isakov, who is leading the Kyrgyz delegation at the CIS summit in Sochi.
President Almazbek Atambayev could not attend the summit in the Russian Black Sea resort due to intelligence obtained by the republic’s law enforcement agencies about mass riots plotted in Kyrgyzstan.