Kyrgyzstan calls to forge ties within CIS

SOCHI, October 11. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan calls to enhance cooperation among members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS, an assembly of post-Soviet republics), Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister Sapar Isakov said in Sochi on Wednesday at a narrow-format meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

"The Republic of Kyrgyzstan will be calling to strengthen coopetition within the CIS and to develop friendly relations among our nations," Isakov said pointing out that the Kyrgyz stance remained staunch in this issue.

"Last year, a jubilee for the CIS, was seen as a form of discussions about higher efficiency of the organization’s activity. Upon the results, we stated that the Commonwealth had created all conditions for the member countries’ multilateral cooperation in almost all fields of interaction," Isakov said.

He reminded that the concrete assignments to adapt the CIS work to modern realities commissioned after the last summit have been implemented.

"So we can say with confidence that the first, most difficult steps towards enhancement of CIS efficiency have been made. We believe that the given process should be persistent and uninterrupted and that will create necessary conditions for the Commonwealth’s further effective operation," Kyrgyzstan’s prime minister said, suggesting that the CIS should step up the effectiveness of sectoral cooperation.

"In this context, the Kyrgyz side views as reasonable to give an assessment to their activity and basing on this analysis to take decisions on either termination or merger of duplicating structures that have similar functions and objectives," said Isakov, who is leading the Kyrgyz delegation at the CIS summit in Sochi.

President Almazbek Atambayev could not attend the summit in the Russian Black Sea resort due to intelligence obtained by the republic’s law enforcement agencies about mass riots plotted in Kyrgyzstan.